Daytona Beach man arrested after fatal crash, threatening man with machete and other weapons

By Joe Mario Pedersen Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzGcI_0gtBa8Hw00
Oneil S. Edwards, 29, was arrested by Daytona Beach Police and faces charges of murder in the second degree, battery, and criminal mischief, according to Volusia County Jail records. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

A Daytona Beach man was arrested Monday after a bar fight last week led to a fatal crash on State Road A1A, according to authorities.

Oneil S. Edwards, 29, was arrested by Daytona Beach Police and faced charges of murder in the second degree, battery, and criminal mischief, according to Volusia County Jail records.

On Thursday, officers responded to a call for help from Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Bar, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived and found Edwards had been in a fight with 33-year-old Alexander C. Simon, DBPD said. During the fight, Edwards threatened Simon with several weapons, including a firearm, a pocket knife, and a machete. Surveillance video depicts Edwards attempting to stab Simon with a pocket knife four times.

Simon drove away from the incident in a 2003 Ford truck heading south on SR-A1A, but before he could leave the parking lot, Edwards used the butt of a gun to break the Ford’s front passenger window and attempted to fire it but the weapon malfunctioned. Edwards ran to his vehicle, a silver Acura, grabbed a machete, and used it to break the front driver’s side window. Simon drove from the scene, and Edwards pursued him onto A1A.

However, Simon lost control of his truck, rolling it over after crossing the Silver Beach Avenue intersection and crashing into a concrete pole. Simon was ejected from the truck, landing on a grass shoulder area on the east side of A1A. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, DBPD said.

After the crash, officers found Edwards at Ocean Deck and spoke to him.

After an investigation, officers arrested Edwards at 3:10 p.m. Monday under three charges, but more charges are pending in the traffic incident.

Edwards remains in Volusia Jail without bond.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

