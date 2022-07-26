ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Work continues on Gosling Road bridge over Spring Creek

By Hannah Zedaker
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork continues on a project to construct a 2,100-foot-long concrete twin bridge on Gosling Road over Spring Creek to tie into the four-lane concrete boulevard to the north and south. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Work continues on a project to construct a 2,100-foot-long...

