Work continues on Gosling Road bridge over Spring Creek

The branch office at Three Hughes Landing in The Woodlands will be dedicated to business development and enhanced oil recovery. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Independent oil and natural gas company Riley Exploration Permian has signed a lease for 3,394 square feet of office space at Three Hughes Landing, located at 1780 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, according to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is involved with the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico, according to the release. The branch office in The Woodlands will be dedicated to business development and enhanced oil recovery. www.rileypermian.com.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO