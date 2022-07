This post has been updated since it was originally published on October 8, 2021. If you aren’t stretching daily, now would be a good time to start because as it turns out this low impact exercise form can actually have a number of benefits that improve your wellness beyond just flexibility. Stretching, aside from lengthening your muscles and improving the ease of which they move, can also bolster your workouts moving forward, allowing your muscles a better range to function within which can help to strengthen your athletic performance and even create better results from your gym session.

