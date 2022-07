Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure is in control of the weather pattern for the foreseeable future. With that, we do have an upper-level low in the Gulf that should help increase rain chances the next 2 days before we start drying out. When we dry out by the weekend we will see our high temps increase. with high dew points, it will feel like 102 to 106 and maybe high in some areas.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO