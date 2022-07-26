ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning rain and widespread evening storms

By Erica Meyer
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and weak storms are moving north through central New Mexico this morning. With some rain in Socorro, Valencia, Torrance and Bernalillo counties. Rain will end during the morning commute, but clouds my linger a bit longer. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny through the early afternoon, and another round of storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will be slow moving and generally moving north/northeast today.

The Metro will see a better chance for evening storms, and heavy downpours are expected in the mountains. Burn scar flooding will be a high threat. Flood watches will be in effect for most of the mountains. We could see flooding in roads, creeks or low-lying areas as well. Be sure to never drive through flooded roadways.

