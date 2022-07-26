Stunning Wildcat Convertible Selling on Bring A Trailer

As the name suggests, this car isn't for the faint of heart.

The 1960s were known for many things, particularly within the automotive industry, but one of the most obvious things was the focus on muscular styling. Cars like the 1964 Pontiac GTO made their name by taking the industry by the horns and riding the passion for speed and risk held by the youth of America. We typically call vehicles like these muscle cars, but some cars prefer a different moniker despite similar performance and styling. Extremely prevalent with this particular convertible, class and luxury elements go a long way in the classic collector market.

However, that's not the only good quality this car has in its repertoire of style, speed, and comfort. You need only look under the hood to see the true jewel of this vintage automotive art exhibit. Utilizing 401 cubic inches of displacement, this Nailhead V8 engine was one of the best power plants available in a motor vehicle in the 1960s, making it incredibly desirable to collectors everywhere. This engine produced around 325 in its prime, a prominent figure for a car whose prime was over 58 years ago. All that power is sent through a three-speed automatic transmission which combines drivability, comfort, and acceleration to make a great driving experience for nearly any enthusiast.

On top of all that performance, the exterior styling has been refined into something that would intimidate many modern luxury cars straight off the road. The automotive industry doesn't really care about big high-powered American vehicles, which make no apologies for their domineering presence. So naturally, that's precisely what this Buick is and has always been, making it a tough-looking car with the personality and charisma of an action star. If you appreciate the old ways of being the best and looking good doing it, then this might be the classic car for you.

