Theresa Hernández to apply health expertise in position that prepares student-athletes for life success

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Schedule your tour NOW before this beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath townhome is gone! At almost 2000 square feet, you'll have plenty of room! The entire house has been freshly painted and very well maintained! For the chef's you'll enjoy cooking with all stainless appliances! Cozy up to the fireplace in the cold winter months. Stay cool in the summer with A/C. Single Car garage to keep your car clean. Enjoy nature in the back yard with a small creek running through. Located just off of Foothills Pkwy you'll have easy access to Downtown Boulder, HWY 36, Niwot, and Longmont. Just a few minutes away from the highly acclaimed Eisenhower Elementary School and other amazing BVSD schools! Easy access to the plentiful bike trails throughout Boulder. Close to Foothills Hospital and Ball Aerospace. Walkable to great restaurants and breweries like Blackbelly and Upslope Brewing. Enjoy a game of golf at the nearby Flatirons Golf Course. Pet Friendly. This rental comes with a Resident Benefits Package for $25/month Fee: 24/7/365 Maintenance Support, $1000 Insurance for resident caused damages, for more information contact Dakota! Contact Dan to schedule a tour NOW @ 3o3.495.5 Two 5 Two or RHL-00997743; 4 Unrelated Occupants MAX.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO