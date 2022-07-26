ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Theresa Hernández to apply health expertise in position that prepares student-athletes for life success

By Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheresa D. Hernández has been named the first director of CU Boulder Athletics’ Crawford Family WHOLE Student-Athlete Program, a nationally recognized initiative that prepares student-athletes for life success by comprehensively focusing on their physical, psychological, academic and career health. Hernández comes to the Athletic Department from the College of Arts and...

www.colorado.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CU Boulder News & Events

Diversity, equity and inclusion update: July 2022 issue

Editor’s note: This is part of a monthly series of campus updates on diversity, equity and inclusion that will continue throughout the year. This month, read about updates to the Campus Culture Survey dashboards, the state’s second annual Equity Day of Dialogue in August, campus resources and more DEI news you can use.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Kevin MacLennan to retire after nearly 30 years of service to CU Boulder

Kevin MacLennan, associate vice chancellor of enrollment management, will be retiring from the university after nearly 30 years of service, effective Sept. 1. “Kevin has been an invaluable part of our campus for almost three decades,” chancellor Philip DiStefano said. “I can’t tell you how many parents have told me how Kevin shaped their children’s educational journeys and made their transition to CU Boulder easier. I’m very grateful for all he’s done for generations of students.”
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Tips for living with roommates off campus

Living off campus can pose additional challenges and responsibilities that you may not encounter in on-campus housing. This can include things like rent, utilities, lawn care, parking, grocery shopping and navigating roommate issues more independently. Here are some tips to help you make the most of living off campus with roommates.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Rare glacier research notebooks now available digitally

Over 140 documents from notebooks and reports that feature first-person accounts of glacial landscapes from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries are now available to the public through the CU Digital Library. These expedition notebooks and reports come from the Roger G. Barry glaciology collection, which was donated to the CU...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Boulder, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Boulder, CO
Education
CU Boulder News & Events

10 Towns to Visit in Colorado

Are you looking to get away for a day, a weekend or longer? Check out some of the places on this list for a new adventure outside of Boulder. About two hours from Boulder, Breckenridge is a classic, tight-knit mountain community. Main Street, which sits just below the mountains, offers many restaurants and stores to visit. Be sure to stop into the Crown, the Rocky Mountain Cookie Shop and Downstairs at Erics, a classic with arcade games. Enjoy the hiking, biking and rafting opportunities in Breckenridge in the summer or visit Breckenridge Resort in the winter.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

1515 Harrison Ave Townhome

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Schedule your tour NOW before this beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath townhome is gone! At almost 2000 square feet, you'll have plenty of room! The entire house has been freshly painted and very well maintained! For the chef's you'll enjoy cooking with all stainless appliances! Cozy up to the fireplace in the cold winter months. Stay cool in the summer with A/C. Single Car garage to keep your car clean. Enjoy nature in the back yard with a small creek running through. Located just off of Foothills Pkwy you'll have easy access to Downtown Boulder, HWY 36, Niwot, and Longmont. Just a few minutes away from the highly acclaimed Eisenhower Elementary School and other amazing BVSD schools! Easy access to the plentiful bike trails throughout Boulder. Close to Foothills Hospital and Ball Aerospace. Walkable to great restaurants and breweries like Blackbelly and Upslope Brewing. Enjoy a game of golf at the nearby Flatirons Golf Course. Pet Friendly. This rental comes with a Resident Benefits Package for $25/month Fee: 24/7/365 Maintenance Support, $1000 Insurance for resident caused damages, for more information contact Dakota! Contact Dan to schedule a tour NOW @ 3o3.495.5 Two 5 Two or RHL-00997743; 4 Unrelated Occupants MAX.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

4 br, 2 bath House - 80 South Lashley Lane Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath South Boulder Home - Don't miss out on this spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath home in South Boulder. You will love the beautiful finishes including hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, spacious laundry room, garage parking, and more! Enjoy Colorado weather in your own private fenced backyard. Close to Tantra park, open space, great schools, and Table Mesa Shopping Center. Easy access to hwy 36. For a lease through 5/31/2023 *Zoned for 3-unrelated occupants. *No undergrad students. *No pets permitted *Holding deposit (equivalent to advertised security deposit) is required at the time of the application. RHL2017-00901 (RLNE7609066)
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy