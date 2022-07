POLK COUNTY -- Polk County has received good news about the future of broadband in the area. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) awarded two grants totaling $2,855,129 to the Lakeland Communications Group. These funds will be used for two projects in Polk County that will expand broadband internet access to 26 businesses and 906 residential locations in the towns of Johnstown, Alden, Farmington, and Osceola. The grant awards will leverage an equal amount of matching funds from Lakeland Communications, with contributions by three townships. It’s a great success for Lakeland, who is happy to see the enormous amount of time put into these applications pay off.

