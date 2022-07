LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and is arrested after a traffic stop in Lake Hallie Tuesday. According to a media release by Lake Hallie Police Department, on July 26 around 11:25 p.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was on patrol on Highway 53 and Highway 29 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw an SUV traveling northbound on Highway 53 with expired registration. Based on this information, the SUV was stopped westbound Highway 29 at mile marker 75.

LAKE HALLIE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO