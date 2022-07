I haven't watched Neighbours since about 1990 but thought I would look in for the end and started watching from the middle of last week. Yesterday (Monday) had some great old clips of Madge, Harold, Lou, and Daphne. I don't know if they will put more old clips in through this week, but I hope so. Elsewhere, Jane has turned into her grandmother, there is a woman who looks like Dinah Sheridan who seems to be the cause of all the problems in the Kennedy's marriage, and every five minutes someone with impossibly great teeth arrives in the street and gets introduced as x who used to live at number ? Great seeing Harold again in the present day too. Looking forward to the big final episode.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO