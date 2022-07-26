Billings firefighters battle auto repair shop blaze

Billings Fire Department crews were fighting flames at an automotive repair shop early Tuesday morning.

The fire department was called to Ace Automotive at 242 Nall Avenue at 1:19 a.m.

The biggest challenge for firefighters was the lack of easily accessible water hydrants, city spokeswoman Victoria Hill said in a press release.

Billings Fire Department Billings fire crews battle a blaze at the Ace Automotive repair shop early Tuesday.

The fire department was using a water shuttle, and Lockwood provided mutual aid with its water tender.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. Hill said two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

A cause of the blaze has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.