ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gtBSIfb00
Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)Nationwide Report

Injuries were reported after a crash Monday morning in San Jose involving an overturned tractor trailer. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at about 9:23 a.m. on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after motorcycle and vehicle collide, San Jose police say

A motorcycle rider died after being involved in a crash with another vehicle in San Jose on Thursday morning, police said. It's unknown what caused the collision at Curner Avenue and Briarwood Drive, but the motorcyclist was declared to be dead after being taken to a hospital. The crash occurred at 8:06 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose traffic fatality is city’s 42nd this year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A motorcycle and vehicle collision this morning at 8 a.m. resulted in a fatality in San Jose. A Toyota Sedan, driven by an adult female, was making a left turn onto Curtner Avenue when it collided with a motorcycle ridden by an adult male. The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD responding to San Jose fire

(KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to an outdoor fire near the 800 block of West San Carlos Street, according to a tweet from the department. As of 9:57 a.m., SJFD has the fire under control. Firefighters are getting “good knockdown” on the fire, the tweet continued. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#San Diego#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KTVU FOX 2

Fatal incident stops Caltrain 104 line at Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Caltrain 104 southbound has paused its service due to a fatal incident near Mountain View Thursday morning, officials said. Caltrain officials said there was a potential trespasser near Rengstorf Ave. Citizens should expect delays as first responders and crews work to restore service.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose crew responds to fire at Holder's Country Inn

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out at the restaurant of Holder's Country Inn in San Jose early Wednesday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials responded to the fire on S De Anza Blvd around 4:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the restaurant upon arrival, authorities said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early-morning fire guts San Jose restaurant

SAN JOSE -- Fire swept through a restaurant in San Jose early Wednesday morning, virtually destroying the building.The fire burned at Holder's Country Inn Coffee Shop on the 900 block of De Anza Boulevard just south of Bollinger Road. The San Jose Fire Department said units responded just before 4:15 a.m. after a passerby reported smoke coming from the roof of the building.Firefighters began a defensive operation, pouring water on it from the outside since they were not able to attack the fire from the inside over fears the roof could collapse."If you look behind me, that overhang that comes...
SAN JOSE, CA
KEYT

4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said. The crash on a two-lane highway in the San Francisco Bay Area that...
RIO VISTA, CA
KRON4 News

Police on scene of fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck flips on its side in downtown San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in downtown San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. There is no word of any injuries. A white truck at the scene is flipped on its side. Another heavily-damaged white vehicle appears to have been involved. The city's emergency...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents escape 2-alarm house fire in East San Jose; 1 injured

SAN JOSE -- Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire at a home in East San Jose Wednesday morning, the fire department said.Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. to the fire at a two-story house on the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court between Tully Road and Quimby Road just east of E. Capitol Expressway.Before firefighters arrived, two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped by climbing out of a second-story balcony, the fire department said. One was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The person's condition was not immediately known.Five residents were displaced by the fire in total. Firefighters said the fire was knocked down as of 12:21 p.m.There was no word on the cause of the fire.
SAN JOSE, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy