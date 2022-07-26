Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA) Nationwide Report

Injuries were reported after a crash Monday morning in San Jose involving an overturned tractor trailer. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at about 9:23 a.m. on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™