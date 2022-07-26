ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Users react as Instagram confirms it will become ‘more about video over time’

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAE8E_0gtBSCNF00

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the social media platform will become “more about video over time”.

Mosseri posted a video on Tuesday (26 July) responding to the backlash the platform has seen from influencers including the Kardashian-Jenners who accused it of becoming “like TikTok ”.

Instagram is historically a photo sharing platform, while TikTok is a video sharing platform.

Social media users have been quick to react to the video, with some citing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner calling Instagram out as the reason for Mosseri’s response.

A viral campaign, which has been shared by Kardashian and Jenner , stated: “Make Instagram Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

Kardashian shared the image to her story, adding “pretty please” as the caption.

One user commented: “If anyone was doubting how much affect a Kardashian could have criticising Instagram—it’s enough to prompt a defense from IG head @mosseri less than a day later.”

In a video posted to his account, Mosseri said: “There’s a lot going on at Instagram right now. We’re experimenting with a number of different changes to the app. So we’re hearing a lot of concerns from all of you.”

He continued to clarify that users seeing a new full-screen version of the feed should know that this is a test and that Instagram is testing out a “full-screen experience”.

Responding to claims that the platform is prioritising videos over images, he said: “We’re going to continue to support photos, it’s part of our heritage.

“That said, I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing. We see this even if you just look at chronological feed.”

He continued: “If you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to videos over time. If you look at what people would like to consume and view on Instagram that’s also shifting more and more to video over time.

“So we’re going to have to lean into that shift while supporting photos.”

Mosseri also clarified that recommended posts that appear in the Instagram feed from people you do not follow are to “help you discover new and interesting things”.

Addressing creators, he said that Instagram wants to do its “best by creators, particularly small creators”. “We see recommendations as one of the best ways to help them reach a new audience and grow their following,” he continued.

Mosseri told his followers that Instagram is trying to prioritise posts from friends, but that the changes are necessary because “the world is evolving quickly and we have to evolve along with it”.

Mosseri’s comments after a number of influencers and creators have called out the platform for not prioritising their image content over video content.

Responding to Mosseri’s video, one Twitter user wrote: “WHAT DO WE WANT? PHOTOS FROM PEOPLE WE FOLLOW. WHEN DO WE WANT THEM? CHRONOLOGICALLY IN ORDER RIGHT NOW.”

Another added: “Can you please listen to your users and what we enjoy about your app? Ps: it’s photos!!”

“It’s not instagram anymore. It’s instagram trying to be TikTok with the new updates,” another person added.

However, some users praised Mosseri for his transparency, with one user writing: “Thank you for these video updates, Adam. I love the transparency.”

Another added: “There is nothing wrong with introducing video. However it shouldn't come at the expense of pictures. Both can coexist even in said fast changing world.”

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
The Independent

Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead moments after social media post telling critics to confront him

Rapper Rollie Bands has been fatally shot outside his Tampa home, just minutes after directing a message to his critics on social media.The music artist was emerging on the hip-hop scene in the Floridian city and beyond. On Friday (22 July), he was pronounced dead after taking to Instagram with a defiant message for his detractors.According to HipHopDX, the late rapper wrote in a post during the afternoon: "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr.“I sleep in peace. If a n**** want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”Five minutes later, at around 3:30pm, Bands...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mosseri
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
9to5Mac

Mark Zuckerberg says your Instagram feed is about to get even worse

Earlier this week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a video on Twitter (yeah, the irony) to tell people that Instagram will “continue to support photos” as multiple users have been complaining about how the platform is pushing random videos into their feeds. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has basically confirmed that Instagram’s feed is about to get even worse.
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram are going to show even more posts from accounts you don’t follow

If you already have strong feelings about your Instagram feed increasingly showing Reels from accounts you don’t follow, just wait until next year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will more than double the amount of content from recommended accounts people see while using Instagram and Facebook by the end of 2023. He said that such recommendations currently account for roughly 15 percent of the content on Facebook, and that the percentage is already higher on Instagram.
INTERNET
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Sharing#Ig
jambroadcasting.com

Michael Bublé stops concert after audience members scream for help

Michael Bublé immediately hit the brakes on his U.K. concert when members of the audience began screaming for help. The Mirror reports the “Sway” singer had been performing at Powderham Castle in Exeter, U.K. when a portion of the crowd began shouting for paramedics. Michael overheard their cries and paused the show to ask what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

Instagram gets worse with dark patterns lifted from TikTok

The new UI is plainly inspired by TikTok, the way Instagram has routinely been “inspired” by its more innovative rivals, like when they clone-stamped Stories out of Snapchat. In this case they took the opportunity to bring in a few bad habits and troubling choices, all pretty clearly intended to juice their metrics and force users to interact with content on the app’s terms. I asked Instagram about whether and when the new UI would come to everyone and haven’t heard back, but will update if I do.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
morningbrew.com

Facebook announces new site design that pretty much copies TikTok

If your great-aunt wants her garden photos at the top of your feed, she’s going to have to learn Adobe Premiere Pro. That’s because Facebook announced a major makeover of its feed yesterday in order to capture a chunk of the burgeoning creator economy and its younger audience. Like every other social media company, it wants to capture the TikTok magic.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Facebook's New Home and Feeds Tabs: What You Need to Know

Meta is constantly tweaking the Facebook App to keep it relevant to users in the face of increasing competition, especially from TikTok. In February 2022, they renamed the News Feed to just the Feed. At the time, they said it was just a cosmetic change that would not impact the app experience.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

The Weather Channel apologises for showing racial slur during broadcast: ‘It did not originate with us’

The Weather Channel has apologised after it landed in hot water for broadcasting an offensive racial slur in the middle of a weather report.The channel’s Local on the 8s broadcast caused a storm after a racial slur was displayed in one of its forecast graphics.“Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my N******,” read a graphic displayed on the Des Moines-based channel’s segment. The incident occurred last Thursday but became viral after it was flagged by journalist Matthew Keys.In a public statement, the Weather Channel apologised to viewers, and said the presentation “did not originate” with them. They promised...
DES MOINES, IA
Popular Science

Facebook’s new profiles feature will let users split up their accounts

Facebook is testing out an option for users to have multiple profiles all stemming from a single account. Currently, having more than one account violates Facebook Community Standards and can lead to users having their account restricted or even permanently disabled. But with this new feature, a group of pilot users are being given the ability to have up to five profiles tied to that single account, Bloomberg first reported on Thursday.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to report someone on Facebook

You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
INTERNET
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Visibly frustrated’ Mark Zuckerberg responds to staff questions about extra vacation days

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appeared visibly irritated during an employee Q&A after an employee inquired about the company’s vacation options, which had been extended at the onset of the pandemic.While the tech titan was taking pre-recorded questions from workers at the weekly session, one employee, identified as Gary from Chicago, asked the billionaire executive if the company would continue to offer extra days off. Meta initially introduced the extra time off to help boost morale as the world began shutting down in March 2020.According to The Verge, who obtained a recording of the 30 June meeting, the inquirer...
BUSINESS
Loudwire

The Satanic Panic Is Trending Again, Twitter Reacts

What year is it again? The Satanic Panic is currently trending on Twitter because of a tweet that has gone viral. Of course, this has led to a division on the social media platform, with some in favor of a "Satanic Panic 2.0," and others against it. The Satanic Panic...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy