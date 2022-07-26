Users react as Instagram confirms it will become ‘more about video over time’

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the social media platform will become “more about video over time”.

Mosseri posted a video on Tuesday (26 July) responding to the backlash the platform has seen from influencers including the Kardashian-Jenners who accused it of becoming “like TikTok ”.

Instagram is historically a photo sharing platform, while TikTok is a video sharing platform.

Social media users have been quick to react to the video, with some citing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner calling Instagram out as the reason for Mosseri’s response.

A viral campaign, which has been shared by Kardashian and Jenner , stated: “Make Instagram Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

Kardashian shared the image to her story, adding “pretty please” as the caption.

One user commented: “If anyone was doubting how much affect a Kardashian could have criticising Instagram—it’s enough to prompt a defense from IG head @mosseri less than a day later.”

In a video posted to his account, Mosseri said: “There’s a lot going on at Instagram right now. We’re experimenting with a number of different changes to the app. So we’re hearing a lot of concerns from all of you.”

He continued to clarify that users seeing a new full-screen version of the feed should know that this is a test and that Instagram is testing out a “full-screen experience”.

Responding to claims that the platform is prioritising videos over images, he said: “We’re going to continue to support photos, it’s part of our heritage.

“That said, I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing. We see this even if you just look at chronological feed.”

He continued: “If you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to videos over time. If you look at what people would like to consume and view on Instagram that’s also shifting more and more to video over time.

“So we’re going to have to lean into that shift while supporting photos.”

Mosseri also clarified that recommended posts that appear in the Instagram feed from people you do not follow are to “help you discover new and interesting things”.

Addressing creators, he said that Instagram wants to do its “best by creators, particularly small creators”. “We see recommendations as one of the best ways to help them reach a new audience and grow their following,” he continued.

Mosseri told his followers that Instagram is trying to prioritise posts from friends, but that the changes are necessary because “the world is evolving quickly and we have to evolve along with it”.

Mosseri’s comments after a number of influencers and creators have called out the platform for not prioritising their image content over video content.

Responding to Mosseri’s video, one Twitter user wrote: “WHAT DO WE WANT? PHOTOS FROM PEOPLE WE FOLLOW. WHEN DO WE WANT THEM? CHRONOLOGICALLY IN ORDER RIGHT NOW.”

Another added: “Can you please listen to your users and what we enjoy about your app? Ps: it’s photos!!”

“It’s not instagram anymore. It’s instagram trying to be TikTok with the new updates,” another person added.

However, some users praised Mosseri for his transparency, with one user writing: “Thank you for these video updates, Adam. I love the transparency.”

Another added: “There is nothing wrong with introducing video. However it shouldn't come at the expense of pictures. Both can coexist even in said fast changing world.”