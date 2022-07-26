ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby players in Australia to boycott match over team decision to wear pride jerseys

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5q6a_0gtBS5HP00

Seven players in Australia ’s National Rugby League (NRL) are set to boycott a key fixture over their team’s decision to wear a pride jersey.

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles will on Thursday become the first team in competition history to don a kit which promotes LGBT inclusivity in the sport .

Players, however, weren’t consulted on the decision and some object to the promotion on religious and cultural grounds.

The club apologised for its handling of the situation and says it won’t force everyone to play, also confirming the team is “committed to inclusion”.

The Independent

