Teen slashes throat of hearing-impaired man on bicycle for ignoring honking, police says

A 40-year-old hearing-impaired man was allegedly stabbed to death by a teenage girl in India ’s Chhattisgarh state for failing to respond to her honking.

The victim, identified as Sudama Lader, was loading goods on his bicycle when the 15-year-old accused riding a scooter with her mother tried to overtake him in Raipur city last Sunday.

The teenager honked multiple times, but Lader failed to respond because of his hearing condition.

Angered about the situation, the girl stopped her scooter and started yelling at the man. However, when the man still did not respond to the teenager, she took out a knife and slashed his throat.

Lader was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The girl fled the scene leaving her mother behind, but was caught by the police 20km away from the city. The weapon used to stab the victim was also recovered from the teenager, police said.

The girl has been charged with murder under India’s criminal code.

Last month, a 19-year-old was arrested for stabbing to death his mother and sister in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district. The suspect, Aman Das, was an addict and suffered injuries while attacking his mother and elder sister, according to police.