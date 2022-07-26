Pratt & Whitney posts 16% sales increase in 2nd quarter, citing passenger return to air travel, manufacturing boost

More shop visits for parts and repairs and rising jet engine manufacturing powered a 16% increase in second-quarter sales at Pratt & Whitney, its parent company, Raytheon Technologies Corp., said Tuesday.

By several measures, airline travel is gaining momentum after being flattened by COVID-19. But Raytheon’s two defense businesses face persistent labor shortages and supply chain problems, Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes told industry analysts on a conference call.

Revenue passenger miles — the number of miles traveled by passengers — in the second quarter globally were nearly 70% of pre-pandemic levels, he said. And the number of passengers who move through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints is at 90% of where it was in 2019, Hayes said. In addition, international revenue passenger miles are expected to increase to 75% to 80% of 2019 levels by the end of the year.

Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, posted revenue of $4.97 billion in the April-June period, nearly $700 million more than in the second quarter of 2021. It’s the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth as the airline industry moves past the global travel restrictions that grounded fleets during the pandemic.

Raytheon is optimistic about Pratt & Whitney for the remainder of 2022. It raised its outlook for operating profit to an increase of $550 million to $650 million this year over 2021 from a previous outlook of an increase of between $500 million and $600 million.

Collins Aerospace, Raytheon’s other commercial aviation business, posted a 10% rise in second-quarter sales, to $5 billion.

Raytheon, the Arlington, Virginia-based aerospace and defense conglomerate, reported second-quarter sales of $16.3 billion, up 3% from the same three-month period last year. It missed Wall Street estimates of $16.44 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Earnings per share of $1.16 were up 13% and beat analysts’ estimates of $1.12.

Raytheon shares fell 4.6%, ending the day at $90.24 as markets declined broadly in response to Walmart’s reduction of its profit outlook, citing inflation.

Hayes warned of continuing labor shortages, particularly at Raytheon’s two defense businesses.

“I think the only thing that’s going to solve labor availability, I hate to say this, is a slowdown in the economy,” Hayes said. “Because right now there just simply aren’t enough people in the workforce for all of our suppliers.”

Raytheon executives mistakenly believed supply chain problems were due to the omicron variant of COVID-19 late last year and that the supply chain would recover as the virus receded, he said.

“And in fact that was wrong,” Hayes said. “The labor challenges that we continue to see have not abated. That’s the reason we continue to struggle in the supply chain.”

Supply chain problems primarily affect Raytheon’s defense businesses, but also have an impact on the geared turbofan engine manufactured by Pratt & Whitney. Due to supply chain problems involving structural castings brought on by a shortage of welders the geared turbofan engines are behind schedule and will remain so through the end of the year, Hayes said. Raytheon first announced the Pratt & Whitney supply chain problem in February.

“We’re not holding up the line on Airbus, that’s the good news,” he said.

On its defense business side, Raytheon expects parts on factory floors to be available 90% to 95% of the time. In the second quarter supply chain constraints reduced that to 50%, Hayes said.

“So you can imagine the amount of rework, the lost productivity in our shops as we are starting things that are not complete, going back, doing rework,” he said.

The Raytheon Missiles and Defense business posted second quarter sales of $3.56 billion, down 11% over the second quarter of 2021. And second-quarter sales of $3.57 billion at the Raytheon Intelligence & Space unit was down 6% from the April-to-June quarter last year, due primarily to a business divestiture.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .