Logan, UT

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Logan metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Logan metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Logan, ID metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 24 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#24. Franklin, ID

- 1-year price change: +$57,299 (+18.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,045 (+69.6%)
- Typical home value: $370,564 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Clifton, ID

- 1-year price change: +$58,905 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,045 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $403,678 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Preston, ID

- 1-year price change: +$58,985 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,753 (+80.9%)
- Typical home value: $370,690 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Weston, ID

- 1-year price change: +$70,377 (+21.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,753 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $404,831 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Dayton, ID

- 1-year price change: +$72,462 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,753 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $411,308 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Clarkston, UT

- 1-year price change: +$91,441 (+28.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$223,241 (+120.5%)
- Typical home value: $408,541 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Newton, UT

- 1-year price change: +$96,840 (+28.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$228,853 (+107.8%)
- Typical home value: $441,185 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Richmond, UT

- 1-year price change: +$109,960 (+30.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$237,865 (+102.3%)
- Typical home value: $470,442 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Logan, UT

- 1-year price change: +$111,948 (+35.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$228,910 (+115.9%)
- Typical home value: $426,399 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Benson, UT

- 1-year price change: +$115,411 (+29.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$258,052 (+105.5%)
- Typical home value: $502,589 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Lewiston, UT

- 1-year price change: +$118,703 (+35.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$238,885 (+113.1%)
- Typical home value: $450,153 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Hyrum, UT

- 1-year price change: +$120,400 (+36.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$231,738 (+104.5%)
- Typical home value: $453,463 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Nibley, UT

- 1-year price change: +$127,713 (+32.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$258,695 (+98.0%)
- Typical home value: $522,547 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Smithfield, UT

- 1-year price change: +$129,954 (+35.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$251,168 (+103.4%)
- Typical home value: $494,157 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Trenton, UT

- 1-year price change: +$131,959 (+41.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$253,198 (+127.6%)
- Typical home value: $451,586 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Wellsville, UT

- 1-year price change: +$133,950 (+30.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$292,435 (+104.6%)
- Typical home value: $571,902 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Cornish, UT

- 1-year price change: +$138,004 (+43.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$246,569 (+118.8%)
- Typical home value: $454,046 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. River Heights, UT

- 1-year price change: +$139,012 (+34.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$276,271 (+103.7%)
- Typical home value: $542,674 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Amalga, UT

- 1-year price change: +$142,738 (+36.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$274,303 (+104.3%)
- Typical home value: $537,346 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Providence, UT

- 1-year price change: +$153,692 (+36.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$283,813 (+96.9%)
- Typical home value: $576,643 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Hyde Park, UT

- 1-year price change: +$156,097 (+34.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$298,808 (+98.2%)
- Typical home value: $603,060 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. North Logan, UT

- 1-year price change: +$160,625 (+37.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$296,091 (+99.5%)
- Typical home value: $593,626 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Mendon, UT

- 1-year price change: +$172,358 (+32.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$357,270 (+105.0%)
- Typical home value: $697,687 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Paradise, UT

- 1-year price change: +$207,812 (+40.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$372,948 (+107.9%)
- Typical home value: $718,673 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

