Cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Orleans metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Orleans-Metairie, LA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 53 cities and towns in New Orleans.

#30. Saint Rose, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,006 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,779 (+28.0%)

- Typical home value: $200,086 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Jean Lafitte, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,660 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,779 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $225,388 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Saint James, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,769 (+20.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,139 (+32.4%)

- Typical home value: $123,122 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Luling, LA

- 1-year price change: +$21,244 (+8.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,370 (+27.9%)

- Typical home value: $263,132 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Westwego, LA

- 1-year price change: +$21,682 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,937 (+47.3%)

- Typical home value: $171,144 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Destrehan, LA

- 1-year price change: +$23,899 (+9.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,635 (+29.2%)

- Typical home value: $285,775 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Jefferson, LA

- 1-year price change: +$24,483 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,358 (+30.4%)

- Typical home value: $262,887 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Grand Isle, LA

- 1-year price change: +$26,112 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,095 (+36.1%)

- Typical home value: $234,071 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Paulina, LA

- 1-year price change: +$27,391 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,117 (+28.9%)

- Typical home value: $263,877 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#21. New Orleans, LA

- 1-year price change: +$27,903 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,620 (+34.1%)

- Typical home value: $285,468 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Elmwood, LA

- 1-year price change: +$28,464 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,600 (+34.5%)

- Typical home value: $244,283 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Lafitte, LA

- 1-year price change: +$29,154 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,600 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $236,690 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Belle Chasse, LA

- 1-year price change: +$29,990 (+9.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,420 (+22.7%)

- Typical home value: $358,521 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Kenner, LA

- 1-year price change: +$29,999 (+12.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,094 (+35.5%)

- Typical home value: $271,608 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Gretna, LA

- 1-year price change: +$30,109 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,651 (+45.5%)

- Typical home value: $248,494 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Marrero, LA

- 1-year price change: +$30,578 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,166 (+47.5%)

- Typical home value: $221,060 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Harahan, LA

- 1-year price change: +$32,765 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,909 (+29.2%)

- Typical home value: $322,248 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Pearl River, LA

- 1-year price change: +$33,777 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,197 (+43.5%)

- Typical home value: $261,085 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Harvey, LA

- 1-year price change: +$33,950 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,584 (+49.6%)

- Typical home value: $239,878 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Lacombe, LA

- 1-year price change: +$34,554 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,791 (+39.6%)

- Typical home value: $239,026 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Folsom, LA

- 1-year price change: +$34,576 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,347 (+33.3%)

- Typical home value: $305,746 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Metairie, LA

- 1-year price change: +$34,873 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,293 (+31.4%)

- Typical home value: $336,084 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Slidell, LA

- 1-year price change: +$36,061 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,952 (+43.8%)

- Typical home value: $239,432 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Abita Springs, LA

- 1-year price change: +$37,329 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,503 (+31.8%)

- Typical home value: $283,744 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#6. River Ridge, LA

- 1-year price change: +$38,736 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,793 (+28.6%)

- Typical home value: $363,688 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Bush, LA

- 1-year price change: +$43,261 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,677 (+35.5%)

- Typical home value: $319,085 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Covington, LA

- 1-year price change: +$44,729 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,196 (+33.6%)

- Typical home value: $315,146 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Mandeville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$50,027 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,962 (+36.6%)

- Typical home value: $361,847 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Madisonville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$52,913 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,067 (+30.7%)

- Typical home value: $366,001 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Eden Isle, LA

- 1-year price change: +$58,650 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,984 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $376,025 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

