Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manchester metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Manchester-Nashua, NH metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 31 cities and towns in Manchester.

#30. Antrim, NH

- 1-year price change: +$51,005 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,477 (+76.6%)

- Typical home value: $321,501 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Manchester, NH

- 1-year price change: +$51,382 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,595 (+67.2%)

- Typical home value: $374,809 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Windsor, NH

- 1-year price change: +$52,339 (+20.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,467 (+74.9%)

- Typical home value: $302,223 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Wilton, NH

- 1-year price change: +$54,720 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,442 (+59.0%)

- Typical home value: $410,784 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Greenville, NH

- 1-year price change: +$55,860 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,572 (+60.2%)

- Typical home value: $326,170 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Nashua, NH

- 1-year price change: +$56,384 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,269 (+66.0%)

- Typical home value: $440,926 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Greenfield, NH

- 1-year price change: +$58,612 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,059 (+63.1%)

- Typical home value: $385,127 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Mason, NH

- 1-year price change: +$58,912 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$151,974 (+54.7%)

- Typical home value: $429,942 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Peterborough, NH

- 1-year price change: +$60,461 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,301 (+72.1%)

- Typical home value: $392,035 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Hillsborough, NH

- 1-year price change: +$60,477 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,605 (+87.9%)

- Typical home value: $321,994 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Goffstown, NH

- 1-year price change: +$62,536 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$183,646 (+72.0%)

- Typical home value: $438,663 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Hudson, NH

- 1-year price change: +$64,280 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,337 (+61.2%)

- Typical home value: $469,766 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Lyndeborough, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,209 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,635 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $461,108 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Milford, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,277 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,896 (+68.4%)

- Typical home value: $438,011 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Merrimack, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,732 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,696 (+62.7%)

- Typical home value: $466,160 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Weare, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,765 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,583 (+70.6%)

- Typical home value: $429,185 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#14. New Ipswich, NH

- 1-year price change: +$69,160 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,309 (+79.2%)

- Typical home value: $403,500 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#13. New Boston, NH

- 1-year price change: +$70,109 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,992 (+63.8%)

- Typical home value: $508,389 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Temple, NH

- 1-year price change: +$72,220 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,910 (+73.4%)

- Typical home value: $448,736 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Sharon, NH

- 1-year price change: +$74,810 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,752 (+62.7%)

- Typical home value: $481,848 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Francestown, NH

- 1-year price change: +$76,058 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,668 (+79.8%)

- Typical home value: $445,457 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Litchfield, NH

- 1-year price change: +$78,525 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$221,447 (+68.9%)

- Typical home value: $542,820 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Mont Vernon, NH

- 1-year price change: +$78,792 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$235,117 (+75.1%)

- Typical home value: $548,036 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Hancock, NH

- 1-year price change: +$79,663 (+22.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,785 (+60.9%)

- Typical home value: $430,022 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Deering, NH

- 1-year price change: +$79,720 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$212,553 (+99.3%)

- Typical home value: $426,643 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Pelham, NH

- 1-year price change: +$81,349 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$215,027 (+56.9%)

- Typical home value: $592,761 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Amherst, NH

- 1-year price change: +$84,637 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$210,994 (+59.8%)

- Typical home value: $563,626 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Brookline, NH

- 1-year price change: +$92,731 (+19.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$241,032 (+71.6%)

- Typical home value: $577,847 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Bedford, NH

- 1-year price change: +$103,387 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$260,039 (+63.4%)

- Typical home value: $670,302 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hollis, NH

- 1-year price change: +$110,435 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$270,183 (+59.7%)

- Typical home value: $722,519 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

