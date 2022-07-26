ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manchester metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VuQsP_0gtBOXEk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4gPl_0gtBOXEk00
scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manchester metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Manchester-Nashua, NH metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 31 cities and towns in Manchester.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Manchester metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sjzfk_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#30. Antrim, NH

- 1-year price change: +$51,005 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,477 (+76.6%)
- Typical home value: $321,501 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LU9OF_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#29. Manchester, NH

- 1-year price change: +$51,382 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,595 (+67.2%)
- Typical home value: $374,809 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUQoU_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#28. Windsor, NH

- 1-year price change: +$52,339 (+20.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$129,467 (+74.9%)
- Typical home value: $302,223 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Wilton, NH

- 1-year price change: +$54,720 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,442 (+59.0%)
- Typical home value: $410,784 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1567dr_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#26. Greenville, NH

- 1-year price change: +$55,860 (+20.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,572 (+60.2%)
- Typical home value: $326,170 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: How Manchester feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrECo_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#25. Nashua, NH

- 1-year price change: +$56,384 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$175,269 (+66.0%)
- Typical home value: $440,926 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Greenfield, NH

- 1-year price change: +$58,612 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$149,059 (+63.1%)
- Typical home value: $385,127 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bA23c_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#23. Mason, NH

- 1-year price change: +$58,912 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$151,974 (+54.7%)
- Typical home value: $429,942 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Peterborough, NH

- 1-year price change: +$60,461 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$164,301 (+72.1%)
- Typical home value: $392,035 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ynvw_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#21. Hillsborough, NH

- 1-year price change: +$60,477 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,605 (+87.9%)
- Typical home value: $321,994 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros where people in Manchester are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUxCA_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#20. Goffstown, NH

- 1-year price change: +$62,536 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$183,646 (+72.0%)
- Typical home value: $438,663 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Hudson, NH

- 1-year price change: +$64,280 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$178,337 (+61.2%)
- Typical home value: $469,766 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wn7U9_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#18. Lyndeborough, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,209 (+16.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,635 (+65.0%)
- Typical home value: $461,108 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FMEz_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#17. Milford, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,277 (+17.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$177,896 (+68.4%)
- Typical home value: $438,011 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmFKw_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#16. Merrimack, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,732 (+16.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$179,696 (+62.7%)
- Typical home value: $466,160 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manchester metro area

Stacker

#15. Weare, NH

- 1-year price change: +$65,765 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$177,583 (+70.6%)
- Typical home value: $429,185 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. New Ipswich, NH

- 1-year price change: +$69,160 (+20.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$178,309 (+79.2%)
- Typical home value: $403,500 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. New Boston, NH

- 1-year price change: +$70,109 (+16.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$197,992 (+63.8%)
- Typical home value: $508,389 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAueb_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#12. Temple, NH

- 1-year price change: +$72,220 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$189,910 (+73.4%)
- Typical home value: $448,736 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiMbz_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#11. Sharon, NH

- 1-year price change: +$74,810 (+18.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,752 (+62.7%)
- Typical home value: $481,848 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Manchester

Stacker

#10. Francestown, NH

- 1-year price change: +$76,058 (+20.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$197,668 (+79.8%)
- Typical home value: $445,457 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbK0T_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#9. Litchfield, NH

- 1-year price change: +$78,525 (+16.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$221,447 (+68.9%)
- Typical home value: $542,820 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pSEs_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#8. Mont Vernon, NH

- 1-year price change: +$78,792 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$235,117 (+75.1%)
- Typical home value: $548,036 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEpbP_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#7. Hancock, NH

- 1-year price change: +$79,663 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$162,785 (+60.9%)
- Typical home value: $430,022 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAbcP_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#6. Deering, NH

- 1-year price change: +$79,720 (+23.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$212,553 (+99.3%)
- Typical home value: $426,643 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCcuO_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#5. Pelham, NH

- 1-year price change: +$81,349 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$215,027 (+56.9%)
- Typical home value: $592,761 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYA4p_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#4. Amherst, NH

- 1-year price change: +$84,637 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$210,994 (+59.8%)
- Typical home value: $563,626 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxovB_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#3. Brookline, NH

- 1-year price change: +$92,731 (+19.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$241,032 (+71.6%)
- Typical home value: $577,847 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOrKy_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#2. Bedford, NH

- 1-year price change: +$103,387 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$260,039 (+63.4%)
- Typical home value: $670,302 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q31rE_0gtBOXEk00
Stacker

#1. Hollis, NH

- 1-year price change: +$110,435 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$270,183 (+59.7%)
- Typical home value: $722,519 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Manchester metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, NH
Manchester, NH
Real Estate
City
Manchester, NH
City
Mont Vernon, NH
City
Litchfield, NH
Manchester, NH
Business
City
Brookline, NH
City
Antrim, NH
City
Wilton, NH
City
Goffstown, NH
City
Hollis, NH
City
Nashua, NH
City
Pelham, NH
City
Deering, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#National Parks#Vacation Homes#Manchester Metro#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy