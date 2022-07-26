ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mobile metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mobile, AL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 19 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#19. Prichard, AL

- 1-year price change: +$8,012 (+20.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$13,218 (+38.5%)
- Typical home value: $47,510 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Bayou La Batre, AL

- 1-year price change: +$10,179 (+16.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$19,224 (+37.6%)
- Typical home value: $70,412 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Chickasaw, AL

- 1-year price change: +$16,111 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$32,420 (+55.6%)
- Typical home value: $90,775 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Citronelle, AL

- 1-year price change: +$21,754 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$53,768 (+51.4%)
- Typical home value: $158,468 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Mount Vernon, AL

- 1-year price change: +$22,675 (+25.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$33,433 (+43.0%)
- Typical home value: $111,192 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Wilmer, AL

- 1-year price change: +$25,547 (+15.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,483 (+53.3%)
- Typical home value: $194,008 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Coden, AL

- 1-year price change: +$26,588 (+20.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$58,777 (+58.8%)
- Typical home value: $158,734 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Saraland, AL

- 1-year price change: +$26,988 (+14.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,203 (+53.9%)
- Typical home value: $208,939 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Mobile, AL

- 1-year price change: +$27,096 (+17.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$65,219 (+56.4%)
- Typical home value: $180,920 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Eight Mile, AL

- 1-year price change: +$27,276 (+19.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$59,842 (+53.9%)
- Typical home value: $170,942 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Axis, AL

- 1-year price change: +$27,865 (+17.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,128 (+54.2%)
- Typical home value: $188,167 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Theodore, AL

- 1-year price change: +$28,149 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$64,139 (+53.8%)
- Typical home value: $183,382 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Irvington, AL

- 1-year price change: +$29,442 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,719 (+57.4%)
- Typical home value: $182,871 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Grand Bay, AL

- 1-year price change: +$29,669 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$69,569 (+54.5%)
- Typical home value: $197,310 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Chunchula, AL

- 1-year price change: +$30,315 (+17.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,709 (+55.9%)
- Typical home value: $202,789 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Creola, AL

- 1-year price change: +$30,340 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,909 (+56.5%)
- Typical home value: $199,253 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Semmes, AL

- 1-year price change: +$32,046 (+17.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,508 (+50.9%)
- Typical home value: $218,018 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Satsuma, AL

- 1-year price change: +$34,039 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$79,360 (+55.0%)
- Typical home value: $223,600 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Dauphin Island, AL

- 1-year price change: +$79,585 (+20.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$191,325 (+70.8%)
- Typical home value: $461,501 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

