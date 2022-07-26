ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Portsmouth metro area

FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Portsmouth, OH metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. New Boston, OH

- 1-year price change: +$5,333 (+13.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$11,445 (+33.1%)
- Typical home value: $45,994 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Portsmouth, OH

- 1-year price change: +$6,587 (+11.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$16,123 (+32.7%)
- Typical home value: $65,497 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. West Portsmouth, OH

- 1-year price change: +$7,788 (+11.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$22,279 (+40.1%)
- Typical home value: $77,779 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Sciotodale, OH

- 1-year price change: +$8,776 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$26,110 (+38.3%)
- Typical home value: $94,206 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Otway, OH

- 1-year price change: +$9,555 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$27,570 (+38.8%)
- Typical home value: $98,627 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Franklin Furnace, OH

- 1-year price change: +$10,800 (+8.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$34,599 (+35.6%)
- Typical home value: $131,822 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6. McDermott, OH

- 1-year price change: +$11,172 (+9.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,106 (+40.1%)
- Typical home value: $129,631 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. South Webster, OH

- 1-year price change: +$11,259 (+11.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$27,337 (+34.3%)
- Typical home value: $106,960 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Rosemount, OH

- 1-year price change: +$11,700 (+11.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,267 (+36.0%)
- Typical home value: $114,373 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Lucasville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$12,788 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$39,431 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $136,521 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Minford, OH

- 1-year price change: +$14,905 (+10.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$43,892 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $151,896 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104HMi_0gtBOThq00
#1. Wheelersburg, OH

- 1-year price change: +$16,463 (+11.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$46,440 (+40.9%)
- Typical home value: $159,946 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

