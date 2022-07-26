ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kingston metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Kingston, NY metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 17 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#17. Napanoch, NY

- 1-year price change: +$19,225 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,421 (+68.2%)

- Typical home value: $245,216 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Ellenville, NY

- 1-year price change: +$31,188 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,387 (+63.4%)

- Typical home value: $238,178 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Malden, NY

- 1-year price change: +$33,040 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,026 (+75.9%)

- Typical home value: $338,444 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Port Ewen, NY

- 1-year price change: +$35,754 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,081 (+71.9%)

- Typical home value: $315,673 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Lake Katrine, NY

- 1-year price change: +$38,361 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,855 (+69.3%)

- Typical home value: $314,803 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Kerhonkson, NY

- 1-year price change: +$41,297 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,211 (+76.6%)

- Typical home value: $355,422 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Highland, NY

- 1-year price change: +$42,141 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,478 (+65.2%)

- Typical home value: $363,598 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#10. High Falls, NY

- 1-year price change: +$42,291 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,484 (+86.0%)

- Typical home value: $420,750 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Milton, NY

- 1-year price change: +$42,896 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,126 (+72.0%)

- Typical home value: $379,995 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Marlboro, NY

- 1-year price change: +$44,855 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,461 (+73.2%)

- Typical home value: $379,703 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Wallkill, NY

- 1-year price change: +$46,428 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,686 (+65.9%)

- Typical home value: $396,868 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. West Hurley, NY

- 1-year price change: +$46,600 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,423 (+79.9%)

- Typical home value: $417,406 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Tillson, NY

- 1-year price change: +$47,101 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,851 (+72.8%)

- Typical home value: $355,593 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Clintondale, NY

- 1-year price change: +$47,565 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,614 (+72.5%)

- Typical home value: $391,764 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Accord, NY

- 1-year price change: +$54,651 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$211,976 (+90.9%)

- Typical home value: $445,245 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Shokan, NY

- 1-year price change: +$56,105 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,772 (+73.7%)

- Typical home value: $428,411 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Stone Ridge, NY

- 1-year price change: +$78,050 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$235,369 (+85.7%)

- Typical home value: $510,014 (#1 most expensive city in metro)