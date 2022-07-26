Feeling lucky? Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $790 million

(WWJ) -- If you woke up feeling like today is your lucky day, you might want to pick up a few Mega Millions tickets.

The Tuesday jackpot has now climbed to a whopping $790 million, making it the largest prize of the year so far and the third largest in the game's history.

No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since April, when a Tennessee player won $20 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday are 1 in 302.5 million.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Mega Millions drawing is set for 11:00 p.m.

Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 on-air and on the Audacy app to hear the numbers when they’re announced.