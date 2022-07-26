ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Peace out, Summer: National Weather Service says snow is around the corner for Metro Detroit

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJUsz_0gtBLuRy00
Photo credit National Weather Service Detroit

(WWJ) -- It won't be long until the first snowflakes start to fall in Metro Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS made a post saying that WWJ's listening area has now made it past the climatological warmest part of the year -- this means that normal temperatures have begun their downward trend.

In addition, they said the sun is now setting before 9 p.m. and about two minutes of daylight is being lost each day.

The NWS ended their post by noting that It's all "downhill" from here and soon the snowflakes will be flying again.

In the more immediate future, it's going to stay hot and sticky in Metro Detroit through the workweek. But AccuWeather says the humidity will drop a bit on Friday just in time for a nice and sunny weekend. See the forecast here.

For the latest forecast, listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 to hear the traffic and weather update, every 10 minutes on the 8s.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Peace Out#Accuweather#Wwj Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy