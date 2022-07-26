Peace out, Summer: National Weather Service says snow is around the corner for Metro Detroit

Photo credit National Weather Service Detroit

(WWJ) -- It won't be long until the first snowflakes start to fall in Metro Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS made a post saying that WWJ's listening area has now made it past the climatological warmest part of the year -- this means that normal temperatures have begun their downward trend.

In addition, they said the sun is now setting before 9 p.m. and about two minutes of daylight is being lost each day.

The NWS ended their post by noting that It's all "downhill" from here and soon the snowflakes will be flying again.

In the more immediate future, it's going to stay hot and sticky in Metro Detroit through the workweek. But AccuWeather says the humidity will drop a bit on Friday just in time for a nice and sunny weekend. See the forecast here.

