Brooklyn, NY

Man stabbed in head on Brookyln subway train, suspect sought

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A man stabbed a subway rider in the head during a fight on a Brooklyn train this week, police said Tuesday as they released an image of the suspect.

The 25-year-old victim was on a southbound 2 train heading towards the Sterling Street station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 9:45 p.m. Sunday when a man got into an argument with him.

During the dispute, the man whipped out an unknown weapon and stabbed the victim in his head and torso, police said.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

The suspect exited the train at the Sterling Street stop. Video shows him at the station after the attack, police said.

The NYPD believes the suspect is about 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

New York City, NY
