Hubbell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $122 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.40 to $9.80 per share.

