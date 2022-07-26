ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

US sues Idaho over stockwater rights

By Catie Clark
idahobusinessreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has filed a civil suit against the state of Idaho...

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 18

Steve Burk
2d ago

the federal government according to the Constitution isn't even supposed to own land in the United States. somehow the government got around that by being able to declare certain areas as National parks. now they're trying to take it a step farther by not only claiming the land as theirs but now they're trying to claim the public land can't be used by the public.

Reply(2)
23
Darrel Day
2d ago

The Feds better be careful. This is the kind of case that will expose the fact those “federal lands” are actually owned by the state and county.

Reply(6)
17
Metal Head Marine
2d ago

Idaho can do what they want to with THEIR water. Idaho needs to counter sue. This uneducated administration has No constitutional rights to atleast half of what they say they do, or try to act like they do.

Reply(3)
12
