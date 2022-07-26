Garena Free Fire codes today – free codes for July 26

Garena Free Fire is one of the biggest mobile shooters in the world whether you’ve heard of it or not. It regularly dominates the streaming charts on YouTube, and commands thousands of players every single day. Better yet, if you’re a dedicated player, you can get free items every single day thanks to a regular supply of activate codes to redeem in-game.

In this guide we’re breaking down how to redeem codes in Garena Free Fire, and giving you a list of codes active today so you can get more items in the game as fast as possible. Just read through our instructions below for everything you need to know.

How to redeem codes – Garena Free Fire

Redeeming codes in Garena Free Fire in your web browser is the easiest way to redeem a bunch of codes at once, so just follow these instructions below.

First, visit the Garena rewards site and log in.

Paste or type your desired code into the text box.

Click submit.

That’s it. Once that’s done, you’ll find your rewards in your in-game mailbox.

Today’s Garena Free Fire codes

These codes are active for one day only, and this page will be updated daily too, so bookmark this page now and check back regularly for brand new Garena Free Fire codes to give you the advantage.

FJ3R UFG1 42IU.

Y6TQ FVR5 T09I.

1UQ2 8EGD ICJX.

Z765 QRED E7RB.

N8KH BOIU 7Y6S.

TFDC V3B4 N5KH.

OIUB 7YCX ZGRA.

QE1C VB3N 4JR5.

TYI8 B2VY HDJS.

PRYH 0J9B 8VFU.

7TGF EV4B NT3H.

L7IV UCXE AQSD.

C34T YHUN VCII.

FGHN KLOI 98U7.

YT5R F459 GHY6.

FJXZ FGJK OQVR.

FZ7G N64Q 2RFS.

CFOI LGB5 LPWS.

RGHF FC3Q V2U7.

H63T DE8C MIK7.

The items and cosmetics you’ll receive change daily, so make sure to redeem everything you can in order to get a lot of items.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.