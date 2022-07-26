Pokémon GO: Daily Adventure Incense is a game changer

The community likes to grumble about Pokémon GO’s developer Niantic, but the game’s newest feature has been received extremely positively: Daily Adventure Incense is a big plus, especially for the often forgotten rural players.

Niantic is currently rolling out a fresh feature for Pokémon GO worldwide, the Daily Adventure Incense. Rhi presents the item to you during the Special Research “A Mysterious Incense” and guides you through the first usage. As the name suggests, it’s an incense item that you get to use once per day. It remains active for 15 minutes, during which time it will attract Pokémon to your position, as long as you are moving.

Daily Adventure Incense attracts Pokémon that are otherwise hard to find in the wild – and here’s the absolute bombshell: The item even attracts the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres. The trio is extremely difficult to catch, with data miners having revealed their catch rates as the lowest in the entire game, but since you might encounter the Legendaries on a daily basis, you should be able to secure the three birds over time. There are already reports of players catching their first Galarian birdie.

Especially for rural players, who are often neglected when it comes to new features, Daily Adventure Incense comes with a huge bonus: if you have 30 or fewer balls in your inventory when you activate the Daily Adventure Incense, you will automatically get 30 Pokéballs. For those who don’t have easy access to PokéStops to fill their reserves, this is an absolute game changer.

How to use Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon GO

Once you’ve completed Rhi’s’ introductory Special Research, you can easily find the Daily Adventure Incense in your inventory, where you activate it just like regular Incense. It will then disappear from your inventory, but will return the next day. Remember: the effect only works as long as you move during activation. Both types of Incense also cannot be active at the same time.

Reactions by the community so far have been stellar – which is unusual these days, as Niantic more often than not comes under fire for being out of touch with what players actually want. This time, it seems Niantic nailed it. Going out to explore and being able to stumble over excitingly rare, even Legendary Pokémon? Yeah, that’s what Pokémon GO is supposed to be like.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.