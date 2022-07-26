ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 4 days ago
Gainers

  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock moved upwards by 85.0% to $1.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • OpGen OPGN shares rose 14.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock moved upwards by 12.82% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Anixa Biosciences ANIX stock increased by 12.42% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares increased by 12.12% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Synlogic SYBX stock rose 9.9% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.

Losers

  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock fell 34.7% to $0.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock declined by 16.73% to $2.34.
  • NuCana NCNA stock declined by 10.12% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock declined by 8.1% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
  • Heart Test Laboratories HSCS shares decreased by 7.98% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Beam Therapeutics BEAM shares fell 7.96% to $58.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

