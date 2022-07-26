ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Gainers

  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $1.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • F5 FFIV stock moved upwards by 7.11% to $165.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares moved upwards by 5.17% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.

Losers

  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock decreased by 6.3% to $2.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares fell 6.2% to $249.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • BTCS BTCS stock fell 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Zscaler ZS stock fell 5.35% to $147.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 billion.
  • DatChat DATS shares decreased by 4.28% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

