Broken water main floods 101 Freeway, prompts closure through Hollywood

A broken water main is causing a major headache for commuters traveling through Hollywood Tuesday morning.

Water from the broken main began flooding the freeway just south of Santa Monica Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of the northbound lanes by 3:15 a.m.

Sky5 was over the scene at 4:30 a.m., where one lane of traffic could be seen making its way northbound as the water began to recede. At that time, the southbound side was completely closed.

Crews were still working to clean up the freeway as of 11 a.m., but had reopened two lanes in each direction.

The broken water main occurred in the 5300 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesperson Sylvia Beltran said.

An 8 inch cast iron pipe broke, prompting officials to respond to the area and eventually shut off the water to eight nearby properties.

The repairs were expected to be completed by 1 p.m., Beltran said.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.