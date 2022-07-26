ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as he finally returns to tell bosses he wants transfer exit

By Kealan Hughes
 5 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO has arrived at Manchester United training for the first time since asking to leave the club.

The striker, 37, has been heavily linked with a transfer exit amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MePP7_0gtBBfF300
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Carrington with his agent Jorge Mendes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUhgG_0gtBBfF300
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to inform Manchester United of his desire to leave Credit: The Times
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLxSj_0gtBBfF300
Ronaldo's plane landed in Manchester late on Monday evening Credit: Splash

He was given additional time off over the summer due to "family reasons" but he has now returned to Carrington with agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo landed back in Manchester late on Monday evening and is set to hold crunch talks to discuss his United future.

The superstar is set to tell the club he will NOT accept their offer of a new deal and instead wants to leave.

Ronaldo is determined to play Champions League football and that means he will have to leave Old Trafford just a year after his sensational return.

CR7 has a year remaining on his contract with the option to extend his stay for another season on top.

The Red Devils are trying to convince the Portuguese to stay and the club is willing to accept a loan move for the upcoming season so he can play in Europe’s top club competition.

Atletico are believed to be leading the race to sign Ronaldo with the forward open to joining Diego Simeone's side.

The Spanish outfit have stepped up their pursuit by listing Antoine Griezmann for sale in order to make space in their wage budget for Ronaldo.

But the club does face another obstacle in trying to sign the United star - fan backlash.

Atletico fans have launched a social media campaign to voice their dissent, including a "#ContraCR7" trend on Twitter, which translates to "#AgainstCR7".

A number of supporters have posted pictures of Ronaldo with a big no symbol on his face to make their feelings clear.

