Four talented classical pianists — Emma, 19, Jacob, 15, Cecilia, 9, and Sophie, 5, will appear in concert Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. at Hubbard United Methodist Church.

The Taggart summer concerts at HUMC, open to the public at no charge, began more than a decade ago, when Emma was six. Several years later she was joined by Jacob, then Cecilia, and now Sophie.