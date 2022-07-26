ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not the Most Vocal’ - Mason Mount on Being Chelsea’s Captain

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 4 days ago

Mason Mount has talked about wearing the captain's armband for Chelsea during pre-season.

Even though Mount is only 23-years-old, he is one of the more key players in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Ever since breaking into the Chelsea side from the youth academy, Mount has proved his worth over and over again.

There have even been some reports that the England international could be set to sign a new and improved contract at Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

Despite being so young, Tuchel trusts Mount and that was backed up when the German gave him the captain's armband against Charlotte FC.

After the game, the 23-year-old spoke about how it felt to be the captain of his boyhood club.

"I am still young and still learning, but whenever the opportunity comes to step up I want to take it," Mount told Chelseafc.com .

"The gaffer trusted me with captaining the side in the second half and I take that responsibility. Whether we win or lose I always want to be the one to be able to take it.

"To take it on the chin if we win and obviously if we lose as well.

"I’m naturally not the most vocal. I’ve never really been that. When I was captain of the Under-18 FA Youth Cup side I was always someone who tried to lead by example on the pitch."

