EXCLUSIVE: Leeds are poised to poach highly rated youth coach and former England futsal boss Michael Skubala from the FA in a blow for the governing body

By Sami Mokbel For Mailonline
 5 days ago

The Football Association are set to lose highly rated development coach Michael Skubala to Leeds.

Sportsmail understands that Skubala is on the verge of joining the Premier League side's U23s set-up.

Leeds are in talks with the FA, English football's governing body, over the coach's release.

The Football Association are set to lose highly rated youth coach Michael Skubala to Leeds
Skubala was formerly England's futsal coach but lost his position after the Covid pandemic

Skubala was formerly England's futsal coach, but lost his position after the FA scrapped funding for the national team post-Covid.

But Skubala was so highly rated by the governing body that he was kept on as a coach to work across the men's development teams on a consultancy basis.

Indeed, news of his imminent departure arrives as a blow to the FA but the opportunity of joining a Premier League club is too good to turn down for Skubala.

Sportsmail understands Skubala is poised to join the Premier League side's Under-23s set-up
Jesse Marsch's side have been active in the transfer market this summer after losing influential stars Raphinha (left) and Kalvin Phillips (right) to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively

Leeds have been active in the transfer market this summer after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.

Influential stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha earned big-money moves to Manchester City and Leeds respectively.

But Whites manager Jesse Marsch has bolstered his squad, adding Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi.

