'We don't live in Russia': Footy supremo Peter V'landys reveals NRL could 'absolutely' introduce Pride round from 2023 but he respect the players’ position over Manly jersey boycott

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has refused to rule out the possibility of the NRL introducing a Pride round as soon as next season, insisting inclusivity and different opinions had to be equally respected as we 'don't live in Russia'.

His remarks came after seven Manly players opted to pull out of Thursday night's game against the Sydney Roosters rather than wear the Pride jersey the club unveiled on Monday.

Called Everyone in League, the jumper is aimed to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the NRL, but Manly's initiative turned into a PR disaster after several players protested they had not been consulted over the decision.

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has not ruled out the NRL introducing a Pride round in 2023

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have all stood down from the upcoming Round 20 game on religious grounds.

Despite the fallout, however, V'landys hinted the NRL could bring in a league-wide celebration of the LGBQTI community from as early as next season.

'We are very proud that we are a game for everybody,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

'That’s why I’m in this game, because I had a difficulty being accepted as a migrant and rugby league accepted me.

The pride jersey with rainbow stripes designed to support the LGBTIQA+ community has split Manly's playing group

Manly players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (middle) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club's Everyone in League jersey, which was unveiled on Monday

'It was inclusive back then and it is inclusive now. It’s important that every boy and girl and man and woman can go to the game and feel they can be treated the same as everyone else.'

Asked whether he felt there was a realistic possibility of a Pride round being introduced, he replied: 'Absolutely. We are the greatest game for all, not just for a select few, but for all. We recognise those people, absolutely. I have no problem with that.'

Speaking on 2GB this morning, V'landys said the whole situation had been handled poorly by Manly, who reportedly did not consult the players before rolling out the jersey.

'Look, there's mistakes been made here. They should have been consulted, it should have been done in a collaborative way, it hasn't and there will be repercussions,' he said.

V'Landys has supported the players who have chosen to stand down saying they have the freedom and choice to do so, but slammed Manly's handling of the Pride jersey issue

V'landys said that inclusion in the NRL includes the religious beliefs and freedoms of those players who he said had every right to stand down from the match.

But he also stressed that the NRL would not take a backward step when it comes to inclusiveness policies, which includes religious beliefs and the LGBTIQA+ community.

'One of the things I love about Australia is we have this freedom. We don’t live in Russia. It doesn’t matter who you are, we are treated equally,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

'We’re not going to back away from that, but at the same time we respect the players’ position.

'Our policy, and it doesn’t matter who you are, I hope they change their minds because that is the beauty of rugby league - it is the greatest game for all.

Manly coach Des Hasler refused to say who was responsible for the decision to go ahead with the pride jumper without consulting the players, but apologised to the LGBTQI community

On Tuesday, Manly boss Des Hasler apologised for the way the club handled the situation but confirmed the Sea Eagles will wear the pride jersey on Thursday night at Brookvale Oval.

The Sea Eagles coach, however, refused to comment on who made the call to launch the rainbow strip without consulting any of the players.

'We wish to apologise to the LGBTQ community who embrace the rainbow colours and use these colours for pride and advocacy and human rights issues,' he said.

'Our intent was to be caring and compassionate towards all diverse groups who face inclusion issues daily. However, instead of enhancing tolerance, and acceptance, we may have hindered this.'