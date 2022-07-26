Best Women's Golf Hats 2022

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Best Women's Golf Hats

Whatever the weather, its clear women golfers have a fantastic selection of headwear to choose from. Hats are a staple in golf. You rarely see a professional player not wearing a baseball or a beany hat out on the course. So why not complete your look too?

Gone are the days of a plain and simple cap or visor to protect your eyes and head from the sun, or an itchy woolly hat in a limited choice of colors to help keep the cold at bay. And let’s not forget a golfer’s must-have rain hat, which in fairness is not the easiest accessory to design and deliver in the style stakes without compromising performance.

Come rain or shine, some of the best golf hats (opens in new tab) on the market are not just functional, but a serious fashion statement. We have beanies, bobble hats and headbands, most of which are fleece-lined and some feature a touch of sparkle to brighten up the fairways. Caps often come with a handy magnetic ball marker too, and the latest trend of bucket hats are breaking their way into the golf market.

So bearing in mind the huge choice you have available, we have taken a look at some of the best women's golf hats in the game, and have sorted them for you in this handy list. Additionally, if you want to narrow your focus a bit more have a read of our best golf caps (opens in new tab), best golf beanies (opens in new tab) and best golf snoods (opens in new tab) guides.

(Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist Ladies Performance Cap with Ball Marker

Forever losing your ball marker at the bottom of your bag? Well, this hat definitely has you covered. The Titleist cap features a metal plate in its visor that players can clip their ball marker to. That removes the faff of trying to find your marker before you crouch down to line up your putt. But this hat is more than just a ball marker holder and doubles as a fantastic hat that has breathability, a very stylish design and can keep your eyes protected from the sun's glare. Titleist are a fantastic golf brand so why not kit yourself with a full range of Titleist gear, from a Titleist golf bag (opens in new tab), to one of the best Titleist golf balls (opens in new tab).

Adidas 3-Stripes Heart Cap

Simple yet stylish, this striking cotton cap with a pre-curved brim features the brand’s three stripes in a distinctive heart shape at the front. Thanks to the adjustable rear strap, embroidered eyelets for increased breathability and a ventilated sweatband, it offers all-around comfort. As a brand Adidas always delivers, so why not also grab a pair of Adidas golf shoes (opens in new tab) too!

(Image credit: J Lindberg )

J Lindeberg Bonnie

The vibrant colors on this golf cap make it a stand-out in more than one way. Featuring a cool flamingo pink that is contrasted with shades of deep red and orange, J Lindberg's designers have really gone for an eye-catching design with this cap. And for those who are looking for a little more ventilation in the hot summer months, this cap is perfect for you, featuring a classic open-top design, that will keep the sun off your eyes but keep your head well ventilated in the heat. For more excellent J Lindberg offerings, check out our guide to the best designer golf clothing (opens in new tab).

Rohnisch Winter Cap

When the chill factor goes up, women will appreciate the extendable quilted flap in this fleece-lined padded cap, as it can be pulled down from the inside to cover your ears and the back of your neck. It’s one size for all, but the Velcro fastening makes it fully adjustable for a perfect fit. While this is a great hat for the summer months, why not also pick up a pair of women's golf shorts (opens in new tab) to keep yourself cool in the heat.

Surprizeshop Crystal Perforated Cap

This is an attractive and ultra-feminine cap due to the dainty crystal pattern across the front, which is complemented by the hand-enamelled magnetic ball marker on the peak. The soft fabric and perforated side panels, plus the ability for women to pull a ponytail through the hole at the back, provides all-around comfort.

Under Armour Elevated Golf Cap

Women can keep their cool on the golf course in more ways than one in this soft, stretch fabric cap. Laser-perforated side panels increase ventilation and Iso-Chill technology helps disperse body heat, making it feel cool to the touch. The pre-curved protective visor and structured front panels maintain their shape for a low profile fit. For more Under Armour gear have a look at our guides on the best golf tops and best golf wind jackets (opens in new tab) too.

(Image credit: G/Fore)

G/Fore Girls Golf Too Snapback Baseball Cap

G/Fore are well known for designing creative and flamboyant golf clothing and this cap is no different. Featuring a stylish navy and pink colorway with the phrase 'girls golf too' embroidered on the front of the cap in a very cool font, this is a very cool and stylish offering that you could combine with a pair of G/Fore's best golf shoes (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Ralph Lauren Polo Fairway Cap

Looking to add a premium touch to your golf outfit? Why not pick up this Ralph Lauren offering and show your style on the course. Featuring a cool baby pink color and the signature designer Polo logo, you'll certainly be one of the trendiest-looking players in the clubhouse wearing this cap. While it is a very stylish hat, it also offers practical features including a sun visor that will keep your eyes sheltered from the sun and a sweatband interior to help keep sweat out of your eyes.

Bucket hats

Galvin Green Aqua Rain Hat

It’s worth investing in a decent rain hat and the GORE-TEX fabric of this ultra light hat definitely keeps you dry, and the extra wide brim at the back means that there is no chance of raindrops dripping down your neck. A storm strap secures the hat in place, whilst the elasticated sweatband offers extra protection and comfort.

(Image credit: J Lindberg)

J Lindeberg Parker Bucket Hat

J Lindberg are back once again with another excellent cap offering, but this time in the form of a bucket hat. The Parker Bucket Hat is a cool and stylish cap that will keep you well sheltered from the sun and while bucket hats are not the most traditional piece of golf clothing, this one manages to maintain a trendy golfing style that will help you stand out on the course. Visit our guide on the best bucket hats (opens in new tab) for some more examples of some great bucket hat offerings.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Bucket hats don't come much better than this excellent offering from TaylorMade, which notably can be worn in both the rain and sunshine. Yes, this hat is water-resistant and while it isn't completely waterproof, it'll keep your head pretty dry when the elements get tough. Meanwhile, on a sunny day, this is perhaps one of the best caps to wear to protect you from the glare of the sun.

Its visor is the perfect length to keep your eyes sheltered from the sun's glare and also shade the back of your neck. It comes with a dark underbill that helps reduce glare even further. We all know that TaylorMade are one of the top manufacturers in producing high-quality, durable materials and this bucket hat reflects that. It is a hard-wearing yet lightweight hat that will keep you looking very stylish while on the course. Why not twin it with one of the best TaylorMade bags (opens in new tab), to complete the look!

Beanies and bobble hats

Puma Circle Cat Beanie Hat

Depending on how your mood takes you, this modern, 100% acrylic hat in a ribbed pattern can be worn with the multi-colored pom pom on or off. The wide fold-up cuff has the added detail of the PUMA Cat logo, making this an easily transferable accessory from the golf course to the high street and beyond.

Golfino Rhinestone Cap

Add a touch of sparkle to your round with this super smart cap in a soft viscose and angora fabric. The eye-catching pattern is finished off with rhinestones and a fur pom pom. On particularly cold days, the special heat-generating fabric provides excellent insulation for a stylish accessory worn on or off the golf course.

Sabbot Andrea Hat

Headwear brand Sabbot has a vast range of hats on offer, but Andrea stands out from the crowd, not just because it has a large faux fur pom pom, but also because of the chunky plait pattern and contrasting trim. With ten colors to choose from, there’s a warm hat to suit every woman and every outfit! A worthy inclusion in our list of the best women's golf hats.

Ping Birdseye Knit Bobble Hat

The birdseye knit creates a spot-like design and combined with the rib cuff detail and contrast color faux fur bobble, this is a really good-looking hat. The lightweight fabric makes it comfortable to wear, but at the same time the cosy fleece lining provides warmth to ensure an enjoyable winter round.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Women's Pom Pom Beanie

An excellent beanie that will keep your head warm on a cold windy day, the Callaway Pom Pom beanie is excellent for warmth and comfort. If you're like me and you hate getting cold on the course, the fleece-lined interior of this cap combined with its knitted acrylic yam outer is a serious game changer for warmth. Plus with the cool bobble on top, you'll look the part when strolling up and down the course. For more warm clothes, check out our guide on the best women's golf clothes (opens in new tab).

How we test women's golf hats

Here at Golf Monthly, our testing for golf irons is built upon a comprehensive process combined with the knowledge and expertise of the entire Golf Monthly test team, headed up by technical editor Joel Tadman, while contributor Katie Dawkins leads all female golf equipment reviews. As far as the specific procedure goes, prior to testing, the team will usually attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer's R&D experts to understand the new technology.

When it comes to testing golf hats, we head out to the course to try the hat over a number of rounds on the UK's best courses. We look to try to use each item in as many different conditions as possible to give us the best feel of how these hats perform in sun, rain and snow. We think it is vitally important to do both and continue to test the hats so they have been comprehensively put to the test in many different conditions. It should also be mentioned that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review and we make our conclusions from the testing and our experiences.

What to consider when buying a new golf hat

There are a lot of different styles of hats on the market at the moment and the choice can be a little overwhelming. But don't fret! We're here to help guide you in your purchase and we have set out below a few top tips and considerations you need to think about when buying your next golf cap.

1. Style

Style is perhaps the most important consideration to make when you're looking to purchase a new golf hat. Whether you're going for a snapback baseball cap or you need a new beanie for the winter, pick a hat, or several hats, that are practical for you and fit your style as a golfer.

2. Protection from the sun

The sun can sometimes be a golfer's worst enemy. Particularly if you're playing in hot conditions, the sun can pose a hazard to your health in multiple ways. From protecting your eyes from its glare to protecting your skin from getting burnt, it is very important to find and wear a hat that will give you adequate protection from the sun's glare. You should also pick a hat that has a good visor, like a bucket hat that has a good rim, while also looking out for hats with anti-glare underbills.

3. Protection from the rain and cold

Conversely, if you're playing in much colder climates, you'll want to look for something a little more robust, that will keep you warm on the course. Bucket hats made of water-resistant materials are your best bet to shelter yourself against the rain. But when it gets cold, definitely look for hats made of thick wooly materials that will keep your head warm in the coldest of climates.

4. Comfort

Comfort is paramount on the golf course. An uncomfortable golfer won't have their mind on their game and instead will be thinking about their itchy cap. Instead, make sure you get the right size hat for you; try that cap on first and assess how comfortable the hat is for you. Comfort is king.

5. Adjustability

Particularly when looking for a baseball cap or a snapback, adjustability is an important feature you should really ensure your golf cap has. Whether that's a strap at the back of the cap or an elastic band around the base of the hat, ensuring this is included in your cap can go a long way in ensuring that you can adjust the cap on the course so that you can stay comfy while playing.

For more advice on some of the best golf clothing on the market, take a look at our guides on the best women's golf clothes, best women's golf shirts (opens in new tab) and best women's golf shorts (opens in new tab).

FAQs

Is it okay to wear a bucket hat while playing golf?

Yes! While golf may be a traditionalist sport that has certain dress customs, modern fashion and styling has made its way into the game. That has brought with it the bucket hat, which is now regularly seen being worn on the professional tours.

Do hats help in golf?

Hats can help performance in golf by shielding a players eyes from the sun and keeping them protected from sunburn. That can help you stay focused on your round and the shot that you're about to play.

Why do all professional golfers wear hats?

It is largely because of sponsorship deals they have with particular brands that are featured on their hats. Pro golfers will largely never be seen not wearing a cap to ensure their brands get the most exposure possible.