Owensboro boy named CEO for a day

OWENSBORO, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Kentucky kid has already reached the top of the corporate ladder. Mason Murphy was Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s youngest CEO… for a day at least.

The franchise financed the Owensboro boy’s trip to its headquarters in Atlanta, where he met Charles Watson, the restaurant chain’s former and again current CEO.

“I immediately thought he wore a tie and I didn’t,” said Watson.

Watson found the young entrepreneur when reading about his gumball and candy vending machine business. He was inspired by Murphy’s grit and determination to earn money to purchase another machine to put in his uncle’s Tropical Smoothie Cafe location.

Acting as CEO, Murphy was quick to take advantage of his chance to make decisions for the brand.

“I had a couple ideas. Only one made it by,” said Murphy. “They have a coffee smoothie, and as I gave them the idea to put a French Vanilla in it.”

Even after Watson’s short visit with Murphy, he knows the kid from Kentucky has a long career ahead of him.

“He enjoys it. Being an entrepreneur isn’t just about making money. It’s about doing something you enjoy, being involved in your community, and doing for others,” said Watson.

Murphy looks up to the businessmen in his life, like his dad, his uncle, and now Charles Watson. He said he wants to be like them when he’s older.

But for now, he hopes to inspire young entrepreneurs everywhere , preaching his best advice for other business boys is to go with their wildest idea.

