Jacksonville Humane Society’s “Focus on the Pawsitive” campaign helps families in need of pet care

The Jacksonville Humane Society's Scally Wag

Jacksonville — The Jacksonville Humane Society’s (JHS) “Focus on the Pawsitive” campaign showcases the incredible bond shared between people and pets. As a way to support families in need, JHS created a guidebook that outlines how to access free and low-cost resources for pet owners in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Humane Society’s Pet Safety Net program assists more than 4,000 families care for their beloved pets every year. Financial and hands-on support includes free and/or low-cost veterinary care, a pet food bank, behavior support, re-homing assistance, and emergency boarding. The Pet Safety Program is an important element of JHS’s no-kill community. Families can keep their beloved pets while JHS can keep kennels open for influx of pets without loving homes.

Today, Tuesday, July 26th, is the final day of the “Focus on the Pawsitive” campaign. The Jacksonville Humane Society has 24 hours to raise $25,000, a number that will be matched by an anonymous local donor to bring the total up to $50,000.

“The guidebook and social media campaign is our way of giving back to the community in a new, uplifting way. During times of worry or struggle, pets can always help us focus on the ‘pawsitive’,” said Denise Deisler, CEO. “We invite everyone to join us on the 26th for a day of generosity to keep that positivity going for those in need. "

The guidebook is available for download on the JHS website: jaxhumane.org

Visit jaxhumane.org to download the guidebook and make a donation.

Additionally, their “Focus on the Pawsitive” is sharing feel good stories on social media.

Follow the campaign by using #FocusOnThePawsitive on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and following the Jacksonville Humane Society using @jaxhumane.

