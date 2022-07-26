ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Famous People Who Died From COVID

By Hristina Byrnes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMdZ4_0gtAvj3k00 As the world turns its attention to containing monkeypox, a rare disease caused by yet another viral infection, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc. Cases are surging again - but fortunately, the fatality rate has declined, thanks to vaccines, antiviral drugs, and growing communal immunity. ( See how COVID fatality rates compare to those of other deadly diseases .)

The disease has taken a devastating toll, however. Almost 6.5 million people worldwide have died from complications of the coronavirus - more than a million of them in the U.S. Some of the victims were famous people, including- notable musicians, athletes, chefs, and politicians. ( This is how many people have died from COVID-19 in each state .)

To assemble a list of famous people who have died of COVID, 24/7 Tempo searched obituary listings in the New York Times , the Washington Post , the Los Angeles Times , and other news sources.

Click here to see 30 famous people who died of COVID

Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 it has been known that COVID-19 disproportionately affects older people, who are more susceptible to the illness and are at greater risk of death. All but six of the famous people on the list were over 70 when they died, and four were in their 90s. In some cases, COVID-19 was not the sole cause of death but combined with comorbidities.

It should also be noted that a slight majority of people on this list died before the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yxqw0_0gtAvj3k00

Mike Longo
> Known as: Jazz pianist; musical director for Dizzy Gillespie
> Date of death: March 22, 2020
> Place of death: New York City
> Age at death: 83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jkknq_0gtAvj3k00

Terrence McNally
> Known as: Tony-winning playwright ("Kiss of the Spider Woman")
> Date of death: March 24, 2020
> Place of death: Sarasota, FL
> Age at death: 81

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrH9N_0gtAvj3k00

Floyd Cardoz
> Known as: Chef (Tabla; Paowalla; Top Chef Masters winner)
> Date of death: March 25, 2020
> Place of death: Montclair, NJ
> Age at death: 59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4Xj4_0gtAvj3k00

Joe Diffie
> Known as: Country singer-songwriter ("Pickup Man")
> Date of death: March 29, 2020
> Place of death: Nashville, TN
> Age at death: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cNa1_0gtAvj3k00

Wallace Roney
> Known as: Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter
> Date of death: March 31, 2020
> Place of death: Paterson, NJ
> Age at death: 59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbSom_0gtAvj3k00

Adam Schlesinger
> Known as: Rock musician & songwriter (Fountains of Wayne)
> Date of death: April 1, 2020
> Place of death: Poughkeepsie, NY
> Age at death: 52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i4OK_0gtAvj3k00

Ellis Marsalis Jr.
> Known as: Jazz pianist; father of Wynton, Branford, et al.
> Date of death: April 1, 2020
> Place of death: New Orleans, LA
> Age at death: 85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihu0W_0gtAvj3k00

John "Bucky" Pizzarelli
> Known as: Jazz guitarist; band member on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson"
> Date of death: April 1, 2020
> Place of death: Saddle River, NJ
> Age at death: 94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOxnW_0gtAvj3k00

Allen Garfield (Allen Goorwitz)
> Known as: Actor ("Nashville")
> Date of death: April 7, 2020
> Place of death: Woodland Hills, CA
> Age at death: 80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5iX1_0gtAvj3k00

John Prine
> Known as: Country-folk singer-songwriter ("Angel from Montgomery")
> Date of death: April 7, 2020
> Place of death: Nashville, TN
> Age at death: 73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fy0Ti_0gtAvj3k00

Lee Konitz
> Known as: Jazz saxophonist ("Birth of the Cool")
> Date of death: April 15, 2020
> Place of death: New York City
> Age at death: 92

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztAJl_0gtAvj3k00

Herman Cain
> Known as: Fast food executive; Tea Party activist; 2012 presidential candidate
> Date of death: July 30, 2020
> Place of death: Atlanta, GA
> Age at death: 74

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1X4K_0gtAvj3k00

Trini Lopez
> Known as: Singer & guitarist ("If I Had a Hammer")
> Date of death: Aug. 11, 2020
> Place of death: Palm Springs, CA
> Age at death: 83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRBn1_0gtAvj3k00

Tom Seaver
> Known as: Legendary MLB pitcher (New York Mets, etc.)
> Date of death: Aug. 31, 2020
> Place of death: Calistoga, CA
> Age at death: 75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z727x_0gtAvj3k00

Fred Dean
> Known as: NFL star (2-time Super Bowl champion with San Francisco 49ers)
> Date of death: Oct. 14, 2020
> Place of death: Jackson, MS
> Age at death: 68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4371kH_0gtAvj3k00

Arnie Robinson Jr.
> Known as: Olympic gold medal-winning athlete
> Date of death: Dec. 1, 2020
> Place of death: San Diego, CA
> Age at death: 72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chmMg_0gtAvj3k00

Valéry Giscard d'Estaing
> Known as: French politician; president of France (1974-1981)
> Date of death: Dec. 2, 2020
> Place of death: Authon, France
> Age at death: 94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXdmK_0gtAvj3k00

Marc Meneau
> Known as: Former Michelin three-star chef (L'EspÃ©rance, Saint-PÃ¨re-sous-VÃ©zelay, France)
> Date of death: Dec. 9, 2020
> Place of death: Auxerre, France
> Age at death: 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUbt5_0gtAvj3k00

Charley Pride
> Known as: Baseball player; pioneering Black country music star
> Date of death: Dec. 12, 2020
> Place of death: Dallas, TX
> Age at death: 86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJJNE_0gtAvj3k00

Dawn Wells
> Known as: Actress (Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island")
> Date of death: Dec. 30, 2020
> Place of death: Los Angeles, CA
> Age at death: 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3Txv_0gtAvj3k00

Roy Horn
> Known as: Magician; entertainer (Siegfried & Roy)
> Date of death: Jan. 13, 2021
> Place of death: Las Vegas, NV
> Age at death: 81

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWv1R_0gtAvj3k00

Phil Spector
> Known as: Record producer (creator of "the Wall of Sound")
> Date of death: Jan. 16, 2021
> Place of death: French Camp, CA
> Age at death: 81

Larry King
> Known as: Emmy-winning TV and radio host
> Date of death: Jan. 23, 2021
> Place of death: Los Angeles, CA
> Age at death: 87

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIBGV_0gtAvj3k00

Cloris Leachman
> Known as: Emmy- and Oscar-winning actress ("The Last Picture Show")
> Date of death: Jan. 27, 2021
> Place of death: Encinitas, CA
> Age at death: 94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4876VQ_0gtAvj3k00

Colin Powell
> Known as: Four-star general; U.S. secretary of state & national security advisor
> Date of death: Oct. 18, 2021
> Place of death: Bethesda, MD
> Age at death: 84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQQOh_0gtAvj3k00

Barry Harris
> Known as: Jazz pianist; 1989 NEA Jazz Master
> Date of death: Dec. 8, 2021
> Place of death: North Bergen, NJ
> Age at death: 91

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NqhK_0gtAvj3k00

Ricardo Bofill
> Known as: Architect (Terminals 1 & 2, Barcelona-El Prat Airport; W Hotel, Barcelona)
> Date of death: Jan. 14, 2022
> Place of death: Barcelona
> Age at death: 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46x7uo_0gtAvj3k00

André Leon Talley
> Known as: Fashion journalist & editor; stylist
> Date of death: Jan. 18, 2022
> Place of death: White Plains, NY
> Age at death: 73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0Rem_0gtAvj3k00

Meat Loaf (Marchvin Lee Aday)
> Known as: Rock singer and actor ("The Rocky Horror Picture Show")
> Date of death: Jan. 20, 2022
> Place of death: Nashville, TN
> Age at death: 74

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dblhO_0gtAvj3k00

DJ Kay Slay (Ketih Grayson)
> Known as: Hip-hop DJ
> Date of death: April 17, 2022
> Place of death: New York City
> Age at death: 55

Comments / 0

Community Policy