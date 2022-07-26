Adam Driver's new Netflix movie will open Venice Film Festival

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix drama White Noise will open the Venice Film Festival this summer. The movie marks Baumbach’s return to the festival after premiering Marriage Story in 2019, which also starred Adam Driver.

White Noise is based on Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name, making it Baumbach’s first movie not based on an original idea. The dark comedy focuses on college professor Jack Gladney (played by Driver) who made his name in the field of Adolf Hitler studies. But when an airborne toxic waste rolls into town following a chemical spill, Jack must confront his biggest fear – death.

Greta Gerwig stars as Jack’s wife Babbette and Raffey Cassidy plays her daughter Debbie. The movie also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Lars Eidinger, and André 3000. White Noise is Baumbach’s fifth film with Driver and marks another collaboration with his partner Gerwig. The pair are next working together on Gerwig’s new movie Barbie , starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Venice Film Festival has also released its full line-up ahead of its late August start. Netflix will be bringing its Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde , which stars Ana de Armas. Other competition highlights include Florian Zeller’s new movie The Son , starring Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, as well as Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All , starring Timothée Chalamet.

Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale are also part of the line-up. Sky’s thriller The Hanging Sun, based on Jo Nesbø’s best-seller, will close the festival on September 10. Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling will also get its world premiere at the Lido, but this will be out of competition.

