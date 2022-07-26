Final Fantasy 14 players are putting on a massive in-game festival this weekend

Final Fantasy 14 players are getting together for a massive in-game festival later this week.

That festival would be LunarCon , an event run entirely by Final Fantasy 14’s players. This year, the festivities are returning, as the convention kicks into gear later this week on Friday, July 29, and will be going on the following weekend until Sunday, July 31.

If you thought this was a simple get-together for players, you’d be very much mistaken. Heading to the official LunarCon website, you’ll find a full schedule for all three days the festival runs for, including the opening and closing ceremonies, live performances by in-game bands, special guest players, and even competitions.

For example, kicking things off on Friday is a live performance by Bard-focused musical group The Songbirds, a talk on what it’s like to find fish in Final Fantasy 14, and a discussion on how to make people cry. Lovely stuff. There’s even a Crystalline Conflict Tournament on the second day of LunarCon, which is a pretty impressive feat considering how relatively recently the new PvP activity launched in Final Fantasy 14.

If you’re not going to be able to hop on Final Fantasy 14 this weekend for the convention, you can watch the live festivities over on the LunarCon Twitch channel. If you are near a PC or PlayStation this weekend, it sounds like LunarCon will be worth travelling between worlds to experience for yourself.

This in-game activity has gone down a storm with fans, unlike the recent real-world Final Fantasy 14 billboard , which was pulled after a backlash from fans and players alike earlier this month.

