Deer crashes through windshield of Lawton bus

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a terrifying moment for a city bus driver in Lawton.

Surveillance cameras inside the Lawton Area Transit System bus captured the moment the bus hit a deer that was running across the road.

The impact actually sent the deer through the front window of the bus.

Amazingly, neither the bus driver nor the deer appeared to be seriously injured.

After stopping the bus, the deer got back on its feet and waited for the driver to open the door.

