Lara Worthington announces that she has launched her own clothing line and thanks husband Sam Worthington for giving 'the best advice' despite having 'no interest' in fashion

Lara Worthington (née Bingle) has launched her own fashion line.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, the model revealed that her collaboration with Melbourne label Atoir is now available for purchase.

Sharing a series of images of herself modelling the new line, Lara explained that each piece is something she would wear.

Lara Worthington (née Bingle) has launched her own fashion line. Lara is pictured in a suit from her own collection 

'I am so grateful to the entire team at @atoir_ for giving me the freedom and opportunity to create and collaborate,' she wrote.

'I always love to express myself through clothes. This collaboration came to fruition during the pandemic. So naturally I was very inspired by my own wardrobe.

'Every piece in the collection had to be something I would personally want to own and wear.'

She continued by offering thanks to her friends and husband Sam Worthington, 45.

'Shout outs to my super talented team that inspire me daily and helped me design this... you held down the fort and kept this going,' Lara wrote.

'My friends for all their patience with my countless questions and advice and my husband who has no interest in fashion but somehow gives the best advice.

'I love my team! Couldn’t have done it without you! Thanks from the bottom of my heart'.

Lara additionally explained that in the accompanying images, she was wearing the pinstripe 002 suit and trouser and the 003 T-shirt.

On the Atoir website, Lara posed in a number of outfits from the range, including a pastel green blazer, a suit and a bright green tube dress.

