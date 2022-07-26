www.politico.com
haikubullyz
4d ago
china bought the fed, the election, the FBI and the Supreme Court. America's hunger for greed is the demise of this country.
Reply
12
Nichole Paseff
4d ago
sounds like they want to sweep it under the rug and not do anything about it.
Reply
13
Harold Zastrow
4d ago
They have to approve all companies moving to China and Mexico.Money in their pockets.
Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marketplace.org
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Comments / 14