ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 14

haikubullyz
4d ago

china bought the fed, the election, the FBI and the Supreme Court. America's hunger for greed is the demise of this country.

Reply
12
Nichole Paseff
4d ago

sounds like they want to sweep it under the rug and not do anything about it.

Reply
13
Harold Zastrow
4d ago

They have to approve all companies moving to China and Mexico.Money in their pockets.

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Pat Toomey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Capital Gains Tax#The Federal Reserve#Republican#Chinese#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy