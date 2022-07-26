Going Camping: Indianapolis Colts

The Matt Ryan era begins in Indianapolis on Tuesday when veterans report for Colts training camp.

Most of the rest of the names and faces should be familiar for Colts fans, which bodes well for continuity under returning head coach Frank Reich and for the team improving on its 9-8 finish last season.

Training camp location: Westfield, Ind.

Grand Park

Rookie report date: July 23

Veteran report date: July 26

Key acquisitions: QB Matt Ryan, DE Yannick Ngakoue, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Brandon Facyson

Key losses: QB Carson Wentz, OT Eric Fisher, G Mark Glowinski, CB Xavier Rhodes, CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ryan, the longtime Falcon and four-time Pro Bowler, should stabilize the quarterback position for a team that has seen a lot of ups and downs at the position recently. Having that in your back pocket can cure a lot of ills, especially for a team that was a hair away from earning a playoff bid in 2021. The Colts didn’t rest on that one move, though. Stephon Gilmore was a big dollar addition from Carolina who should help in the secondary, and Yannick Ngakoue can provide more of a pass rush than the team was able to muster last fall.

The line took some hits in the offseason, and the wide receiving pecking order still needs to be sorted out, where the team added Alec Pierce and a pair of tight ends in the draft. Still, with playmakers like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. returning, the team won’t lack for offensive weapons. And with the defense bringing back standout performers like Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore II, expectations are sky-high in Indianapolis this summer.

–WEEK 1 IN FOCUS:

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Colts -8 (FanDuel)

Total: 44 points

While Ryan holds just a 1-2 record against Houston in his career, the Colts have absolutely owned this series, holding a 32-9 edge overall and a 9-2 advantage in recent seasons. The Colts have also won the last four, including a pair of lopsided scores – 31-3, 31-0 – in 2021.

–PICK YOUR POISON

For a team that seems to be on pretty solid footing, the sports books have a pretty wide range of thoughts on what the Colts over/under for wins should be, setting it from 8.5 all the way up to 10.5. That represents an opportunity to find the right value if you already have a particular number in mind.

