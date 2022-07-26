ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Watch Touching Moment 'Supportive' Grandpa Updates Trans Grandson's Photo

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans People#Grandpa#Racism#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
UCLA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
923M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy