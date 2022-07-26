NYC shootings: At least 1 dead, 5 hurt in Bronx, Brooklyn attacks

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the victims of the basketball court shooting were a 16-year-old boy and a second male of an unspecified age. But authorities later said that the second victim in addition to the teenage boy was a 12-year-old girl. This story has been updated to reflect that. More information on that shooting can be found here .

NEW YORK (PIX11) — At least six people were shot in the city in just over two hours late Monday, including a Bronx man killed by a bullet to the head and two youths struck by gunfire meant for others, according to police and sources.

Shawn Pressley, 28, was on Home Street near Prospect Avenue in Morrisania when he was struck in the back of the head around 9:15 p.m., authorities said.

First responders rushed Pressley, who lived less than a quarter-mile away, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

A little over an hour later and two miles away, a 30-year-old man was shot in the Highbridge section of the borough, police said.

The victim was struck in the left thigh while on Summit Avenue near West 164th Street just before 10:25 p.m., authorities said. First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

About 45 minutes later in Brooklyn, two men were wounded in a shooting on a Crown Heights street, officials said.

The victims, whose ages were not specified by police, were on Montgomery Street near Dearborn Court around 11:10 p.m. when the shooter approached and opened fire, police said.

One man was struck in the thigh, while the other was grazed on the ankle, authorities said. Both men were taken to an area hospital in what officials described as stable condition. Police said that the victims were being uncooperative with investigators.

Back in the Bronx, a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting near a basketball court in Longwood around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The young victims were among a group by the court near Rev. James A. Polite Avenue and East 164th Street when a dark sedan rolled up to them, police said. Someone yelled something from the sedan, then shots rang out from the car, according to sources.

But the only two people wounded among the group were the pre-teen girl, struck in the arm, and the teenage boy, hit in the chin, police said. Neither victim was the intended target of the attack, sources said.

According to authorities, the victims are expected to survive their wounds.

That shooting occurred just about a half-mile from the scene of the earlier homicide on Home Street.

No arrests had been announced in any of the incidents as of late Tuesday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.