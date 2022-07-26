Guardians, Rays Among Possible Trade Destinations for Juan Soto

With the trade deadline fast approaching, a slew of teams have emerged as potential landing spots for the superstar outfielder.

The MLB trade deadline is just one week away, and though a flurry of moves are sure to develop in the coming days, there’s one name looming large over the hot stove proceedings: Juan Soto.

The Nationals superstar outfielder is easily the biggest name on the proverbial trading block, and sources told SI’s Tom Verducci the expectation is that the two-time All-Star is expected to be dealt in the immediate future.

Who’s on the list of teams that could push to acquire the 23-year-old? Nearly everybody, include some names you might not expect to be in the mix for such a blockbuster deal. From Verducci:

Both Cleveland and Tampa Bay the necessary young talent in their system to be able to execute a potential Soto trade, and both are firmly in the mix in the wild-card race. Adding Soto into the fold would provide an enormous swing as teams prepare for the final two-month sprint toward the postseason.

Soto, who debuted in 2018 at age 19, has spent his entire career with Washington and excelled since emerging onto the scene. He won the batting title in ’20 and owns a career .292/.426/.539 slash line, with 118 home runs and more walks (455) than strikeouts (410). He is under contract through the end of the ’24 season.

